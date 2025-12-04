Russian Pacific Fleet anti-submarine aircraft stage sub detection drills

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Crews of the Ulyushin Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft of Russia’s Pacific Fleet have conducted exercises to search for and track simulated enemy submarines over the Sea of Japan, the fleet's press service reported.

"The crews of two Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft of the Pacific Fleet have performed training flights over the Sea of Japan. During the flights, the crews practiced searching, classifying, and tracking simulated enemy submarines with multiple application of modern radar and sonar detection systems. As part of the maneuvers, the aircraft crews ran an algorithm for the simulated release of sonar buoys," the press service reported.

It said that the anti-submarine aircraft commanders also improved their skills in navigating a flight path over water and coastal areas, and completed daytime and nighttime piloting missions.