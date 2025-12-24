World Aquatics names Russia’s Maltsev as Male Artistic Swimmer of the year

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of swimming sports, World Aquatics, named Russia’s Alexander Maltsev its Artistic Swimming Athlete of the Year, the global swimming federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Maltsev, 30, is a four-time world champion and six-time European champion in artistic swimming (mixed duet) and a pioneer of men's artistic swimming in Russia. He is also the only athlete to win seven world championships in male synchronized swimming.

The Russian swimmer also has accolades from the International Swimming Federation (FINA) and the European Swimming Federation (LEN), as he had been previously named the FINA best male artistic swimmer in the world in 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and by the LEN in 2019 and 2021.