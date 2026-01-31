US did not share plans for Iran with Persian Gulf allies — Fox News

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. The Gulf states have failed to clarify Washington's goals and plans for Iran during high-level meetings between Saudi Arabia and the United States, Fox News reported quoting an official from a Gulf Cooperation Council nation.

According to the official, the American administration "hasn’t shared objectives or plans" regarding Iran with the allied Gulf states.

"We said this as friends, [we] want to make sure they understand our position and our assessment in general. And we want to understand the U.S. assessment with as much clarity as possible," the senior official said. "I’d like to get full clarity, and we did not get there."

He said that Saudi Arabia would not allow "airspace to be used in a war Saudi Arabia is not a part of. We advise the U.S. on a better outcome at the end, using all means, including diplomatic means, and advise Iranians too. We understand that we’re all in this — the US, Iran and others — and we hope for better results," the source added to Fox News.

On January 26, Trump announced that a "huge armada" was heading towards Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a fair and equitable deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. The American leader said that in June last year, the United States attacked nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic, an operation called Midnight Hammer. He warned that the next attack will be even worse, urging not to let this happen.

Tehran reacted by threatening the entire military infrastructure of the United States and its allies in the Middle East in the event of any aggression. On January 28, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran is ready for negotiations, but they must take place without threats and intimidation from the United States.