NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the customs duties he imposed have greatly contributed to the settlement of conflicts by Washington.

"It is simply undeniable that my tariffs have strengthened our national security immeasurably. Nowhere has this been clearer than when it comes to our historic achievements in making PEACE. In nine months, I settled eight raging conflicts, WARS, and tariffs deserve much of the credit, including helping settle the extremely dangerous and deadly conflict between India and Pakistan," Trump said in a story he contributed to The Wall Street Journal.

On April 2, Trump introduced import duties on 185 countries and territories. Later, the president changed the tariff for some states. A group of businessmen sued the US government saying the tariffs are illegal and harm private companies. On August 29, the Court of Appeals in the Federal District of Columbia found that Trump did not have the authority to impose many of the duties. On September 4, the American administration appealed to the Supreme Court with a request to cancel the ruling.