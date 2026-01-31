MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The daily losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of responsibility of the North battlegroup of forces exceeded 75 soldiers, Yaroslav Yakimkin, head of the group's press center, told TASS.

"The units of the group defeated the formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of Miropolye and Proletarsky, Sumy Region. In the Kharkov direction, units of the mechanized, motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army and the National Guard brigades were defeated in the areas of Grafsky, Krugly and Verkhnyaya Pisarevka. Military personnel of the North battlegroup units, including the troops of unmanned systems, destroyed over 75 servicemen, two vehicles and a field artillery piece of the Ukrainian army during the day," he said.