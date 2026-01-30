Putin sees prospects for closer defense cooperation with Africa

MOSCOW, January 30. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he sees new prospects for expanding defense cooperation with African countries.

"New prospects are opening up for expanding military-technical cooperation with countries in other parts of the globe, including with African countries. We sincerely value our historically strong, friendly and really trust-based relations with African countries," he said at a meeting of the military-technical cooperation commission.

He recalled that first the former Soviet Union and then Russia "supplied African countries with large quantities of weapons and combat vehicles, trained specialists in their production, use, and repairs, as well as military personnel.".