MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. European countries are pushing themselves to decline by banning Russian gas, said Professor Jeffrey Sachs, an American economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University (New York).

In an interview with TASS, he said that this will lead to a further decline in the European economy. Europe has scored a goal in its own net taking another step on the path of self-destruction, he said, commenting on the ban.

Sachs said that Europe should resume diplomacy with Russia, return to the principles of comprehensive security and restore economic ties.

Earlier, the EU Council finally approved a full ban on the supply of Russian LNG to the EU from 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027.