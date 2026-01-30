'Warnings' from West regarding vessel movements unacceptable — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia considers certain "warnings" from a number of Western countries regarding tanker movements in the North and Baltic Seas unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"The word 'opus', used in a light-hearted and maybe somewhat pejorative way, seems particularly fitting here, to me," she said. "Indeed, we saw this opus, it was published on January 26. Fourteen coastal states of the Baltic and North Seas, respectively, signed it or somehow expressed solidarity with it. We are currently carefully studying its content together with competent agencies."

"We believe that these very 'warnings,' drafted in such a form and containing baseless accusations against sovereign states, are unacceptable," the diplomat emphasized. "The desire of European officials to blame others for all their troubles is generally understandable. They can’t blame themselves for the current situation, can they?"