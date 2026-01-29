Attack on Iran would put all US military bases in region at risk — representative to IRGC

TEHRAN, January 30. /TASS/. Any aggression against Iran would expose all US military bases and that of its allies in the Middle East to potential strikes by the Islamic Republic’s armed forces, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s representative to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Abdollah Haji Sadeghi said.

"Today, not just a single base but the entire infrastructure of the United States and its regional proxies is within our reach. The armed forces are ready for combat, and any act of aggression by the enemy will prompt a crushing response on land, at sea and at all US bases in the region," he said as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would come to the negotiating table and reach a "fair and equitable" deal that would include a complete abolition of nuclear weapons. The American leader recalled that last June, the US struck nuclear facilities in Iran. The strike was dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer. Trump stated that the next attack will be "far worse," calling for preventing that from happening.