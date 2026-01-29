US military ready to follow any order Trump gives regarding Iran — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. The US military is ready to carry out any order President Donald Trump gives regarding Iran, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.

"We're having to rebuild how our enemies perceive us. And when President Trump said we're not getting a nuclear Iran, you won't have a nuclear bomb. He meant it," Hegseth noted at a White House cabinet meeting.

"The same thing with Iran right now, ensuring that they have all the options to make a deal. They should not pursue nuclear capabilities. We will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department," Hegseth added.