US officials held meetings with supporters of Alberta’s secession from Canada — FT

LONDON, January 29. /TASS/. US officials have held private meetings with activists advocating for the independence of the Canadian province of Alberta, which shares a border with the United States, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing sources.

According to these sources, leaders of the right-wing Alberta secessionist Alberta Prosperity Project have met with State Department representatives in Washington three times since April of last year. The sources claim that the movement’s representatives are also seeking to arrange another meeting in February, including with officials from the US Treasury Department, during which they intend to request a loan of $500 billion from the US side to finance the province in the event of a successful referendum on independence.

The US State Department confirmed regular contacts with representatives of civil society, emphasizing that no commitments are undertaken during such meetings, FT noted. The White House also stated that it has not provided support for the movement's initiatives and has not given them any guarantees.

On January 24, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the Canadian province of Alberta could hold an independence referendum, describing it in this regard as a natural partner for Washington. According to him, the Canadian federal government is limiting the province’s potential by resisting initiatives to build an oil pipeline from its territory to a section of the Pacific coast in the province of British Columbia.

US President Donald Trump had previously called for Canada to join the United States and become the 51st state. The US leader referred to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his predecessor Justin Trudeau as governors. Canadian authorities have repeatedly rejected the possibility of joining the United States.