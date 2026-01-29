Germany’s possible mediation role in Ukraine negotiations not on agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Germany has never expressed any interest in mediating during the negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Germany has made no attempts. The question of Germany’s mediation during the negotiations is not on the agenda," Peskov said at a news briefing.

Germany’s Die Zeit daily reported earlier that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz decided to reject Berlin's possible mediation role in negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, saying that it was up to Moscow and Kiev above all. According to the daily, Merz also noted that he saw no chances for Ukraine at present to join the European Union, including by 2027 as well.

According to earlier reports by the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, representatives of the ruling coalition of the Social Democratic Party of Germany called on European countries to resume diplomatic contacts with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.