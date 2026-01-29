Russia’s chief negotiator on Ukraine says team ready to continue negotiations

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian negotiators on Ukraine are prepared to continue negotiations, Igor Kostyukov, head of the GRU Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff, told reporters.

"We are always ready," he said.

Kostyukov heads the Russian negotiating group at the Abu Dhabi security consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The talks were held on January 23 and 24. On January 28, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the talks are scheduled to continue on February 1.

Today, Kostyukov, as part of the delegation, is taking part in the negotiations between the Presidents of Russia and the United Arab Emirates, Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the Kremlin.