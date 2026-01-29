Expert negotiations in Abu Dhabi may take more than one day if necessary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that a new round of expert talks in Abu Dhabi could last more than one day if necessary.

"Maybe two days if necessary, yes," Peskov said when asked whether the talks could last longer than one day. He did not specify a start time for the next meeting. "I can't tell you that yet," the spokesman said.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. The second meeting took place on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On January 28, Peskov told reporters that trilateral negotiations on settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in Abu Dhabi were planned to continue on February 1.