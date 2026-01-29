Russia already seeking recovery of losses from its frozen assets via arbitration court

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia is already taking action through the arbitration court to recover losses from the freezing of Russian assets in the European Union, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official told TASS.

"I can say that in December 2025, the Bank of Russia filed a lawsuit with Moscow’s Court of Arbitration against the Euroclear depository to recover losses caused by the impossibility to use the funds belonging to the Russian state. Our country, including through the foreign ministry, will continue to seek the return of assets illegally held in the European Union," said Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the ministry’s department of European affairs.

"Naturally, we consider any illegal actions involving Russian assets as a theft, to which our country will react appropriately," he added.