BUDAPEST, January 29. /TASS/. Hungary will oppose the EU granting Ukraine $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his way to Brussels for a meeting with his EU counterparts.

"Brussels has accepted the Ukrainians' demand for $1.5 trillion without any criticism and wants to give them this money from European funds. As long as our government is in power in Hungary, Brussels will not be able to allocate a single forint of Hungarian citizens' money to implement this senseless plan," the top diplomat pointed out.

He noted that at Thursday's EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, he would not bow to pressure and would reject the Kiev-Brussels plan. "The Hungarian people's money will not be sent to Ukraine," Szijjarto concluded.

Over the past four years, the EU has spent at least €193 billion supporting Ukraine and now plans to provide an interest-free "military loan" of €90 billion in 2026-2027. In addition, the EU and other Western countries and international organizations intend to allocate $800 billion to Ukraine over the next ten years for reconstruction and $700 billion for military purposes.

Kiev’s request for a total of $1.5 trillion is contained in Ukraine's development roadmap, which was prepared by the European Commission and presented to EU leaders on January 22 at a summit in Brussels. The Hungarian government has warned that the Ukrainian authorities will never repay this money, which future generations of Europeans will have to pay for.