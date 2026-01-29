Training for new branch of armed forces begins in Southern Military District

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. A training program for contract soldiers for the Unmanned Systems Forces, a new branch established in the Russian army late last year, has begun at the Southern Military District’s training center, the district press service reported.

"Training for servicemen who have signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry to serve in the Unmanned Systems Forces has begun at the Southern Military District’s training center," the statement says.

The training program is based on the experience of the special military operation in Ukraine. It includes not only drone control but also reconnaissance, operation of communications and electronic warfare equipment, as well as tactical, firearms, and medical training. The training is conducted in stages: from simulators and theory to practical flights on reconnaissance and attack drones.

According to the press service, the training system at the district’s training grounds has been modernized to meet the demands of modern conflicts. Training tasks in piloting, countering UAVs, and assault operations are integrated into a single system in which a task for some specialists becomes an exercise setting for others.

The statement says that military personnel undergoing training sign a one-year contract, the first three months of which are a probationary period, after which commanding officers assign them to military units to perform their tasks.