Putin to hold talks with visiting UAE president

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his visiting UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation, the situation in the Middle East and other issues on the international agenda, the Kremlin press service said.

The Emirate said, in turn, said it planned to discuss various aspects of cooperation and collective efforts, as well as opportunities for their development in the first instance in the economic, trade, investment and energy spheres.

The meeting between the Russian and UAE presidents will be held days after the trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24. The next round of talks involving representative of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in the UAE capital city is expected to begin on February 1.

Previous visits

The UAE president has visited Russia more than once: in the capacity of the Chief of the General Staff (in the 1990s), as a Crown Prince (2004-2022). He also paid four visits to Russia and the UAE head of state. On October 11, 2022 and June 16, 2023, he held talks with Putin in St. Petersburg.

In October 2024, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Moscow and Kazan: on October 20, the Russian president invited him to an informal dinner at his Novo-Oragyovo residence near Moscow and on the following day, the two leaders held official talks in the Kremlin. On October 22 through 24, the UAE president took part in the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan (the United Arab Emirates is a BRICS member from January 2024).

His last visit to Russia took place on August 7, 2025. Back then, a number of agreements in the areas of investments and transport were signed on the sidelines of the leaders’ talks.