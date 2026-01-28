All US systems go for Iran op, call to strike deal: Trump's statements

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. A group of US Navy ships led by aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is ready to conduct an operation against Iran like it did with Venezuela, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

He said he hoped that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and sign a deal on its nuclear program.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the US president.

US signals readiness to move against Iran

"A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly."

A group of US Navy ships is ready to conduct an operation against Iran in the same way as it was done with Venezuela: "It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary."

"The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again."

Call for a deal

The United States hopes that Iran will quickly sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a deal on the renunciation of nuclear weapons: "Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!".