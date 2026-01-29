Russia tests control unit for AI-powered turrets with automatic aiming

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia has tested a new control and aiming unit for AI-powered turrets, capable of autonomously engaging various types of aerial drones. The first prototype has been sent for testing in the special military operation zone, the Tallamkho design bureau (Grozny) told TASS.

"A new control and aiming unit for turrets defending positions, vehicles, and ground robots has successfully passed tests. The unit operates in manual, semi-autonomous, and autonomous modes. The device makes it possible to defend fixed positions without human involvement, as such positions are identified and targeted by artillery. Thus, we keep personnel safe. Secondly, with certain configurations, the system can operate at night. The AI model we developed can also recognize aircraft-type drones. The first prototype has been sent for testing in the special military operation zone," the company said.

Tallamkho representatives also disclosed other benefits of the new control unit. "We are not aware of any AI-based equivalents from our colleagues in the national defense industry, but we do know of high-quality turrets with manual control units. The difference is that in addition to manual control, ours uses two other modes: a semi-automatic mode, where the AI acquires the target and the operator opens fire, and a fully autonomous mode, where the turret operates independently," they said.

The design bureau emphasized that the turret equipped with the new Ronin-3 control unit is adapted so that it can be installed on both pickup trucks and ground robotic systems. "Accordingly, a ground tracked or wheeled robot sent behind enemy lines can fire under remote or autonomous operator control. The original idea was to protect positions from drones, but we are developing, and we have AI models that can also operate against other targets," Tallamkho said.