Any US attack will be considered as start of war, Iran Supreme Leader’s advisor warns

TEHRAN, January 29. /TASS/. Iran will consider any aggressive actions by the United States as the beginning of a full-scale war, Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Shamkhani said, warning about an immediate retaliation.

"The notion of a 'limited strike' is an illusion. Any military action by the US from any place and at any level, will be considered the start of war and the response will be immediate and unprecedented," he wrote on his X page, adding that the response will be directed at both the United States and Israel, and any other countries that will support this aggression.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hoped that Iran would sit down at the negotiating table and sign a deal renouncing nuclear weapons. Otherwise, Trump said, the US would attack Iran with far greater fury than in 2025.