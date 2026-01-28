Iran enters phase 3 of conflict with US, Israel after 12-day war and riots — MFA

TEHRAN, January 28. /TASS/. Iran has announced that it is now entering the third phase of its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. He recounted that the initial two phases consisted of a 12-day war in June 2025 and a period of unrest orchestrated by Washington in January of this year.

"There are currently three phases," Gharibabadi explained. "The first was the 12-day war, the second was the unrest just seven months after the war's conclusion. Now, we are moving into the third phase." He emphasized that the current events surrounding Iran signal the start of this new stage in the conflict. "Yes, their tactics have changed, but one thing remains certain: they will be defeated in this phase just as they were in the previous two."

The Iranian diplomat reiterated that Tehran has never desired war and does not seek it now. However, he asserted that Iran considers maintaining a robust defense essential, even as diplomatic efforts continue. "We will not halt our strengthening of defenses, regardless of progress in negotiations," he stated.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump voiced optimism that Iranian representatives would return to the negotiating table to reach an agreement, including the renunciation of nuclear weapons. He warned that if such talks fail, Tehran could face an attack far more devastating than the one in June 2025.