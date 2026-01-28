MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia is doing everything to ensure that its oil and gas reach other countries so that people there do not freeze, but anti-Russian sanctions are causing people to die from the cold in Western countries, Russian State Duma (lower chamber of Parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"In Russia, oil and gas are extracted not under palm trees, but in winter temperatures of -50°C (-58°F) and 50°C (122°F) in summer. In these difficult conditions, we do everything to ensure that oil and gas are supplied to other countries so that people there do not freeze. Sanctions lead to people freezing and dying," Volodin said in a video address published on his Max channel.

He noted that sanctions should be thought through before being imposed. "Focus on important matters, not on hindering the development of other countries," the Duma chairman said. "For those who relocated to these countries, those who didn’t stock up on warm clothing, you see what you might face? You might not come back from there," Volodin concluded.