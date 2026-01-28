Russia’s annual inflation eases to 6.43% on January 20-26 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s annual inflation rate declined from 6.47% to 6.43% for the period from January 20 to January 26, according to a review of the current price situation prepared by the Ministry of Economic Development.

"During the week from January 20 to January 26, 2026, inflation slowed to 0.19%. The pace of price growth for food products eased to 0.37%, including to 0.24% for food excluding fruit and vegetables, while prices for fruit and vegetables rose by 1.95%. In the non-food segment, prices declined by 0.02%, and in the monitored services sector, the growth in prices slowed to 0.22%. Annual inflation as of January 26 was recorded at 6.43%," the review said.

In turn, Rosstat reported that inflation in Russia totaled 0.19% for the period from January 20 to January 26, 2026. A week earlier — from January 13 to January 19 — inflation stood at 0.45%.

Since the beginning of January, consumer prices in Russia have risen by 1.91%, Rosstat said. On a year-on-year basis, inflation in Russia, as of January 26, 2026 (based on calculations using average daily data for the current and previous year on comparable dates), amounted to 6.43%.