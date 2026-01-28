FACTBOX: Oil products ablaze as 75 drones hit Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 75 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

The UAV attack set oil products ablaze in the Voronezh Region. Four private houses were damaged in the Krasnodar Region.

TASS has compiled the main information about the drone raid.

Scale

- On duty, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 75 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over multiple regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

- The report detailed that 24 drones were downed over the Krasnodar Region, 23 over Crimea, six over the Black Sea, five over the Belgorod Region, four over the Astrakhan Region, three each over the Kursk Region and the Azov Sea, two each over the Voronezh and Bryansk regions, and one each over the Rostov, Tambov, and Volgograd regions.

Consequences

- The drone attack set petroleum products on fire in the Voronezh Region. The fire has been extinguished, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram.

- No casualties were reported.

- Four private houses sustained damage in the Krasnodar Region. No one was injured, the region’s operational command reported on Telegram.

- Emergency services are responding at the scene.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions were introduced in the airports of Krasnodar, Gelendzhik, Volgograd, Saratov and Kaluga. They have now been lifted.