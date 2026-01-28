Two Russian crew members of Marinera oil tanker on their way home — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Two Russian crew members of the Marinera oil tanker have been released and are on their way home, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Two Russian crew members have been released and are on their way home to Russia," she said.

The Russian Transport Ministry reported earlier that on January 7, US forces boarded the Marinera oil tanker in international waters. The ministry stressed that under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, no nation has the right to use force against vessels properly registered under other countries’ jurisdiction in international waters. The Marinera had been granted temporary permission to fly the Russian flag on December 24, 2025, based on Russian and international laws.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on January 7 that the US administration could bring the crew of the Marinera tanker to the United States for trial over possible violations of federal law. The White House claims that the Marinera is part of Venezuela’s shadow fleet and was illegally transporting oil in breach of US sanctions.