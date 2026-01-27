German general's war call is sick fantasy — State Duma’s deputy speaker

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. A call by a German general for citizens to get ready for a serious war with Russia is a sick fantasy reflecting his own criminal desires, State Duma Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya told journalists.

"Calls by a German lieutenant general to prepare for a serious war with Russia are nothing but his own sick fantasies. They reveal his deep criminal wishes, but they have nothing to do with us, not even remotely," she said.

Addressing the German officer's statement, Yarovaya quoted lines from Yevgeny Yevtushenko's famous Soviet-era anti-war poem "Do Russians Want War?"

"Say, do the Russians want a war? Go ask our land, then ask once more, that silence lingering in the air above the birch and poplar fair, beneath those trees lie soldier lads, whose sons will answer for their dads to add to what you learnt before."

"Say, do the Russians want a war? Those soldiers died on every hand, not only for their native land, but so the world at night could sleep and never have to wake and weep. New York and Paris spend their nights asleep beneath the leaves and lights. The answer is in their dreams, be sure. So, do the Russians want a war?"

The Russian lawmaker pointed out that the poem was written in 1961, and since then, "nothing has changed."

"We have only become more certain that Russians never sought war, and still don't. Today, we must defend our people and their right to be Russian against the neo-Nazis and terrorists of the Kiev regime. No one in the world should ever, even in the wild ideas of their generals, become an ally of these neo-Nazis or contemplate attacking our country," Yarovaya emphasized.