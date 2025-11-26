Two US National Guard soldiers shot in Washington — media

WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. Two US National Guard soldiers were shot in Washington, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem reported on her X page.

According to her, "two National Guardsmen were shot in Washington." Their condition is unknown. According to the NBC TV channel, the shooting occurred in a park near the White House. Citing the press service, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump, who is at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, has been informed of the incident.

Police said they had detained the shooting suspect.