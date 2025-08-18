Putin holds telephone talk with Kyrgyzstan’s leader on Alaska Summit outcome — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov held a telephone earlier in the day regarding the Russia-US Summit talks in Alaska’s Anchorage late last week, the Kremlin press office said in a statement on Monday.

"In the course of a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his views of the recent Russian-US summit in Alaska," the statement reads.

Japarov voiced his full support regarding the steps taken at achieving a long-term settlement of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Some of the issues concerning the further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation were also touched upon during their conversation.

Anchorage Summit

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.