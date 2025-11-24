Moscow is aware of EU peace plan, it is unconstructive, unsuitable — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware of a European peace plan for Ukraine; however, a brief review of its provisions reveals it to be unconstructive, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told the media in response to a TASS inquiry.

"Regarding the proposals circulating: this morning, we learned of a European plan that, at first glance, appears entirely unconstructive and unsuitable for us," Ushakov stated.

The day prior, the United States and Ukraine conducted consultations on Washington's 28-point peace plan. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as "the most productive" since the onset of the conflict. Ukrainian media reported that Washington and Kiev reached consensus on most aspects of the plan. Rubio noted that the US agreed to separate negotiations on Ukraine's European integration and those concerning its NATO membership.

Western media sources indicate that the initial draft of the US peace plan proposed Ukraine's renunciation of NATO membership and a commitment from the alliance not to pursue Kiev's integration. It also called for recognition by Washington and other nations of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk People's Republic, official recognition of the Russian language in Ukraine, limitations on the size of the Ukrainian military, and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions.

EU leaders voiced disagreement with the American proposals. In response, Germany, France, and Britain submitted their own draft settlement proposals for Ukraine, the full text of which was published by Reuters. The European troika's plan permits Ukraine's accession to NATO and the stationing of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil under national command. Additionally, the Europeans advocate for an armed force of 800,000 personnel during peacetime. In return, Russia is offered the opportunity to "resume security discussions."