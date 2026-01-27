Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria, Gaza Board of Peace

ANKARA, January 27. /TASS/. The situation in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, as well as the work of the Board of Peace were the focus of a phone call between the Turkish and US presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump, the Turkish leader’s office said.

"Our president held a phone call with US President Donald Trump. The leaders discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and the United States, the current situation in Syria, and the work of the Gaza Board of Peace. Our president said that Turkey attaches great significance to the strict implementation of the agreement on ceasefire and the integration [of the Kurdish-led coalition] in Syria and is keeping a close eye on this process in coordination with the US and Syrian authorities. Erdogan stated that he hopes for a fruitful work of the Gaza Board of Peace and expressed confidence that ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the restoration of the city will pave the way to a lasting peace in our region," it said.

Apart from that, the presidents discussed "trade relations, in particular, in the defense sector." "Erdogan said that his country will continue efforts to strengthen cooperation between Turkey and the United States and that it is in the interests of both countries to develop relations in all spheres," it added.