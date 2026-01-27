Two Russians detained in US, face repatriation — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. The US authorities have detained two Russian women, who allegedly drove onto the territory of a military base in California and are now facing repatriation, the Russian Embassy to the US said, answering to a request from TASS.

"According to the information of the Immigration and Customs Service of the United States as of January 26, it was granted custody of two female Russian citizens, detained after trespassing onto the territory of the Camp Pendleton in California," the embassy said. "At present, they are kept at a local deportation center pending repatriation.".