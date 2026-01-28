Trump again hints at possibility of running for third presidential term

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of running for a third presidential term in 2028 during a midterm election campaigning trip to Des Moines, Iowa.

"We have the best poll numbers we've ever had. Think of it. If I were to run again, if I run again, would anybody be happy about it," Trump told the cheering crowd of his supporters.

He also expressed hope that Republican candidates will win the midterm elections in November.

Last November, Trump said he was not even thinking about the idea of running for his third presidential term, but refused to answer the question of whom he sees as his likely predecessor. The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, adopted in 1951, has limited the president's term of office to two terms. Nevertheless, Trump hinted at the possibility on several occasions. His former chief political strategist and advisor Steve Bannon also said this was possible.

In May 2025, Trump told NBC News that he did not intend to run for president again. He noted that he had been president for a total of eight years. Earlier, Trump had left open the possibility of running for a third term, and there were media reports that he had instructed the Justice Department to examine the legality of his potential participation in the 2028 presidential election.