Iran welcomes any process leading to peace, preventing war — president

TEHRAN, January 27. /TASS/. Tehran welcomes any initiatives that would promote peace and help prevent war, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud.

"Iran has always been ready to welcome any process leading to peace, tranquility and helping prevent wars and conflicts within the frames of international law on the basis of respect to the nation and state’s rights, because we want all the people in the world to live together in peace and tranquility," Pezeshkian’s press service quoted him as saying.

The Saudi Crown Prince also stressed the inadmissibility of any aggression or threat against Iran and stated his country’s readiness to cooperate with Iran to establish lasting peace and security in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump stated on January 23 that the United States was watching Iran and that a large naval force was heading to the Islamic Republic. Earlier, the US leader warned that he was seriously considering using force against the country.