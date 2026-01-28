Israel will not allow Palestinian state to be created in Gaza Strip — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, January 28. /TASS/. Israel will not allow a Palestinian state to be created on the territory of the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference aired by national TV.

"I heard reports that we will allow to create a Palestinian state in Gaza. This did not happen and will not happen," Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel will not allow "reconstruction of Gaza before [its] demilitarization" and will not let Turkish and Qatari military presence there.

"Israel will control security over the entire territory from the Jordan River to the [Mediterranean] Sea, and this applies to the Gaza Strip, too," Netanyahu said.

He said that following the return of the body of Israel’s last remaining hostage in Gaza on January 26, Israel "remains focused on reaching the two remaining goals [of its operation against radical] - the disarmament of Hamas and demilitarization of Gaza.".