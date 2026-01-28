Venezuela to resolve differences with US diplomatically — Rodriguez

CARACAS, January 28. /TASS/. Venezuela is set to resolve its differences with the US administration via political and diplomatic channels, Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez said on Venezolana de Television.

"We have established communication channels, based on respect and politeness, <…> and are drafting the working agenda on the basis of direct communications with [US President] Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio," she said.

She added that the two countries engage in a "diplomatic dialogue to bridge differences over sensitive issues <…>, which should be included into the agenda within the internationally accepted framework of respectful relations between sovereign and independent countries."

Venezuela’s top diplomat Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. Venezuela declared a state of emergency. US President Donald Trump later confirmed the attack on Venezuela, saying that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.

On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s authorized president. Meanwhile, Trump said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.