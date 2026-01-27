Russia plans 15 new and upgraded rare earth metals facilities

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia plans to establish 15 new facilities and modernize existing large-scale production sites for 65 critical products derived from rare and rare earth metals, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said at the Third International Forum on New Materials, Chemistry, and Technologies.

"By 2030, we must essentially create 15 new projects – in effect, plants – and modernize existing large-scale production facilities. They will cover approximately 65 critical products in rare and rare earth metals, reducing our dependence on imports for this product range from 75% to 48%," the minister said.

In the chemical industry, Russia expects to increase annual output from 8.5 trillion rubles ($111.1 bln) to more than 11 trillion rubles ($143.8 bln) by 2030, he added.