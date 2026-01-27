Hungary, Slovakia to file two separate lawsuits against ban on Russian gas imports — Fico

PRAGUE, January 27. /TASS/. Bratislava and Budapest will file two individual lawsuits in the EU Court of Justice against the ban on Russian gas imports to the European Union starting in 2027 because it is impossible to file a joint complaint, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced.

"A joint lawsuit is impossible. Each country will file its own claim," the Dennik N portal quoted the politician as saying.

According to Fico, Hungary and Slovakia "will coordinate their actions."

The Slovak prime minister also reiterated his belief that the Ukrainian conflict will end by the time the ban on Russian gas imports comes into effect in 2027. He believes that after the conflict ends, "everyone will rush to Russia for business negotiations."

On Monday, the EU Council finally approved a complete ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the EU from January 1, 2027, and on pipeline gas from September 30, 2027.

The regulation provides for substantial fines for violations. For European companies, the fine will amount to 300% of the transaction value, or 3.5% of annual turnover, and for individuals, at least 2.5 mln euros. Earlier, Budapest reported that Hungary would challenge the ban jointly with Slovakia.