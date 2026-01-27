Russia ready to provide peaceful nuclear technologies to Indonesia — envoy

TOKYO, January 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide peaceful nuclear technologies in energy and other sectors, including agriculture and medicine, to Indonesia, Russian Ambassador to the republic Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with Ekuator Podcast.

"Russia is ready to provide Indonesia with nuclear technologies not only in the energy sector, but also in the food industry, agriculture, and nuclear medicine," he said. Last year Russia celebrated the 80th anniversary of its nuclear industry, the ambassador noted. "We provide proven technologies to our partners," he stressed, adding that Moscow, in particular, can provide Indonesia with advanced technologies designed for small modular reactors.

Tolchenov expressed confidence that the two countries have much in common. "Both countries value independence and do not tolerate moralizing from outside. We are self-sufficient in many key areas, and our peoples are open, friendly, and focused on cooperation," he said, adding that the two states are working to intensify their economic, political, cultural, and educational cooperation.

Earlier, Indonesian State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi announced that the country remained committed to self-sufficiency in all areas, from food to energy.