Zelensky signs laws extending martial law, mobilization campaign in Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has signed laws on extending martial law and the mobilization campaign in Ukraine for 90 more days starting February 3, according to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) website.

The Verkhovna Rada passed relevant laws on January 14. This will be the 18th extension of martial law and the mobilization campaign.

Martial law and general mobilization were declared in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Zelensky, whose presidential term expired on May 20, 2024, is using martial law as a tool to delay presidential, parliamentary, and local elections in the country.