Russia needs to build import-independent maritime economy — Patrushev

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia needs to build an import-independent model of its maritime economy, Russian presidential aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Kommersant.

"At present, we need to build an import-independent model of the maritime economy. But this does not mean that we are closing ourselves off from the outside world or refusing to cooperate with other major maritime powers," he explained and added, "On the contrary, we will continue to integrate into the global maritime economy and will engage with all interested partners — but only based on mutual benefit."

He added that the risk of terrorist attacks and sabotage against vessels heading to Russian ports remains high.