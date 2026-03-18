Ukraine is secondary problem just weakening EU, Orban says

LONDON, March 18. /TASS/. Ukraine is weakening the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with GB News.

"Ukraine is not a solution. Ukraine is a problem. Ukraine makes us weak. If we would like to be stronger, we have to concentrate on ourselves, not on Ukraine. Ukraine is just a secondary issue for us. The first issue is to provide a security system in Europe which is good enough and safe enough for us," the Hungarian prime minister pointed out.

He also remarked that European countries should prioritize the development of security, peace, and long-term stability rather than defeating Russia.