Ukrainian strike damages high-voltage power line supplying Energodar — mayor

MELITOPOL, March 18. /TASS/. The high-voltage power line supplying Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region has been damaged by the Ukrainian forces’ artillery shelling. Specialists are connecting the city to backup power sources, said Maxim Pukhov, mayor of the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"The high-voltage line was damaged as a result of artillery shelling. Switching is currently underway to connect the city to backup power sources. Power supply services are working intensively to get the situation under control," Pukhov wrote on Telegram.

The mayor previously reported that the Ukrainian armed forces launched an artillery bombardment on Energodar, noting that the Ukrainian attack caused a blackout in the city.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is a Russian nuclear facility located on the shore of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, comprising six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW.

Currently, all of the nuclear facility units are in "cold shutdown" mode and are not generating electricity. Since 2022, the Ukrainian armed forces have been attacking both residential areas of Energodar and the plant grounds firing artillery weapons on it and launching drones. Since September 2022, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission experts have been permanently present at the plant. The teams of IAEA staff stationed at the plant are regularly rotated.