Russian State Duma ratifies agreement on trade in services, investment between Russia, UAE

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of the parliament) has ratified the agreement on trade in services and investment between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed in Moscow on August 7, 2025.

The document’s objectives are to liberalize and facilitate trade in services and investment between the parties. The agreement provides for the creation of a free trade zone covering services and investment in accordance with Article V of the General Agreement on Trade in Services, and provides more favorable conditions for Russian companies to enter the UAE market and expand their presence.

Russian service providers and investors will be able to operate without restrictions in sectors such as computer services, research and development, technical testing, technical consulting, computer backup in aviation, ship and aircraft repair, rail transport, management services, educational services, and legal services.

Furthermore, the agreement guarantees Russian companies the opportunity to open subsidiary banks, medical institutions, and news agencies with 100% Russian capital in specialized free zones in the UAE.

It also provides for the possibility of granting 70% participation of Russian companies in the capital of UAE companies in such areas as integrated engineering services, medical services, including dental services, bareboat leasing services, other transport equipment, passenger sea transportation; the assumption by Russia of obligations in 12 additional areas compared to Russia’s obligations within the WTO, and by the United Arab Emirates - in 64 additional areas of services; the granting by each party with respect to all measures affecting trade in services of treatment no less favorable than that which it accords to like domestic services and service suppliers (national treatment).