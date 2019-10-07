Ecuador’s decision to withdraw from OPEC came as surprise to organization

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Ecuador’s decision to leave OPEC, where it has been a member since 1973, came as a surprise to the organization, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said in an interview with TASS during the Russian Energy Week.

"I was surprised when I received the correspondence from Quito because Ecuador has always been a very strong and valuable member of the organization. I had the honor of visiting climate two years ago and meeting with the new leadership who expressed their continuous support to OPEC. It was therefore a surprise to me and I believe to others," he said.