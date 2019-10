MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia intends to fulfill the terms of the OPEC+ deal in October and reduce oil production by 228,000 barrels per day to the level of October 2018, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Yes, we will do it," he said.

Earlier, he said that as of September 30, Russia had reduced production by 200,000 barrels per day.