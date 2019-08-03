Russia outperforms OPEC+ deal in July

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia outperformed its crude production quota within the OPEC+ agreement in July as it slashed output by 290,000 barrels per day compared with October 2018, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday, adding that Moscow also plans to meet the requirements stipulated by the deal in August.

"In July, Russia fulfilled its OPEC+ obligations. In July, production decreased by 290,000 barrels per day compared with October 2018. In August 2019, Russia plans to maintain crude production at the levels stipulated by the OPEC+ (deal)," he said.