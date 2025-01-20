Lavrov says US thinking about reinstating military presence in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The US is considering the idea of bringing back its military infrastructure to Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the country’s Security Council.

"We also will not forget about Afghanistan, where the Americans are also trying to reinstate their presence to some extent, using neighboring countries for this purpose. They are thinking of returning their military infrastructure there," he said.

The top Russian diplomat said he was referring to the policies of the outgoing US President Joe Biden’s administration.

On April 14, 2021, Biden announced the end of the operation in Afghanistan, which became the longest foreign military campaign in American history. On August 15 of the same year, the Taliban (banned in Russia) entered Kabul without resistance and took control of the city within hours.