MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The damage inflicted on African countries during the period of colonial rule is estimated at tens of trillions of dollars, Andrey Klimov, a member of the Supreme Council of the United Russia party and the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, told TASS.

Klimov recalled a recent speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting of foreign ministers within the Russia-Africa framework, where Lavrov expressed readiness to assist African partners in eradicating neocolonial practices, including through developing legal mechanisms to assess and compensate for damage caused during the colonial period.

"It’s not just trillions, but tens of trillions of dollars," Klimov said, adding that claiming reparations will be a long journey.

He also stressed that the anti-colonial agenda has already received international recognition. In particular, he noted that the "For the Freedom of Nations" movement, established on the initiative of United Russia, has submitted a proposal to the UN to designate December 14 as a day associated with the anti-colonial struggle.