MOSCOW, January 20. /TSSS/. Ukraine’s gas stocks in underground storage facilities currently stand at 8.9 billion cubic meters, a decrease of 24% from the same period last year, former Energy Minister Olga Boguslavets said.

"The total amount of natural gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities is 8.9 billion cubic meters, <...> which represents a 24% decline compared to last year," she wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said last October that Ukraine had accumulated 12.2 billion cubic meters of gas in its underground storage sites.

Boguslavets did not provide a reason behind the reduction in stocks. Meanwhile, the Russian Armed Forces earlier carried out a massive precision strike on Ukraine’s critical gas infrastructure facilities, hitting ground infrastructure at one of the country’s underground gas storage sites in Stryi, Lvov Region. Europe reacted the next day, with the European Commission saying that it would inspect damage to the facility.